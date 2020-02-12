Fire guts RRS office in Alausa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Fire on Wednesday, gutted a section of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja, destroying some items.

There was no record of any loss of life or injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was as a result of a spark from one of the electrical appliances in the office.

According to the Public Relations Officer of RRS, Mr Femi Malik, the fire was immediately put out through joint effort by men of the squad and the state fire service to prevent further damage.

Malik said: “One of the power distribution boxes in RRS headquarters caught fire this morning and it was immediately extinguished by RRS officers.

“Officers of the Lagos State Fire Service also assisted in extinguishing the fire and ensured the building was safe for officers to continue their daily activities.

“The distribution box located on the first floor of RRS Headquarter’s one-storey building caught fire around 11:30 a.m.

“Efforts are in progress to detect and fix the electrical fault.”

Vanguard

