FIFA reject plans for La Liga and Premier League to stage games abroad

​La Liga and the Premier League have both been dealt a setback in their plans to stage games overseas, after the FIFA voiced their opposition to the idea.

Hosting Spanish top flight matches abroad has been the subject of much discussion since the idea was proposed by Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu last year.

The ​Premier League have also floated the concept, with Richard Scudamore first suggesting a 39th game that would be held overseas in 2008.

However, it seems unlikely that either league’s plans will get the go ahead after FIFA criticised the idea at a meeting on Thursday.

A statement from the organisation’s Football Stakeholders Committee (via ​Rob Harris) backed the Council’s previous opposition to non-domestic based games.

“Official domestic matches should take place on the territory of the member association concerned,” they stated.

Barca are in favour of overseas games but they have been opposed by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) as well as by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

La Liga have had proposal for games to be played in the United States ​turned down in each of the last two seasons. Most recently plans to stage Atletico Madrid’s meeting with Villarreal in Miami were scrapped in November of last year.

Bartomeu suggested in February last year (via ​BBC) that they should considered allowing three overseas games a year in order to challenge the Premier League’s popularity across the globe.

“If we want ​La Liga to be strong, we are to play in these games,” he said.

“At Barca we have sometimes been talking to La Liga and have been telling them that if you want to promote La Liga more and more, then we should have three games of the year outside – one in America, one in the Middle East and one in Asia.”

