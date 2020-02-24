FG urged to encourage local investors, stop outsourcing jobs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Federal government has been urged to encourage local investors in the oil and gas sector to succeed, saying outsourcing areas they could conveniently handle to foreigners should be discouraged.

Managing Director, Opeans Nigeria limited, Dr Ben Nwoye made the appeal at his office in Warri, Delta state, stressing that most indigenous firms had all it takes to provide quality service in areas being outsourced.

Continuing, he said they had remained a strategic marine training centre for the army, Navy and the oil and gas industry since they took off, adding that the place was never shut down at any time by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

‘Federal government should encourage local investors to succeed. We get good support from the government because we train the army, navy men on marine safety. We have over 70 Nigerians recommended here for training by oil companies. The federal government can still help local investors grow more when they don’t outsource areas local investors can handle foreign firms. “, he said.

Fielding questions from reporters on the impact of the last visit by the anti-graft agency, EFCC to the firm based on allegation levied against it by a rival company last year, Dr Nwoye said the place was never shut down, adding that the petitioner, a rival in the business merely told all kind of lies against his firm

“ EFCC has been here to see things. It was all lies against us by our competitor. You can see that we have never been shut down, we are in business “, he said.

VANGUARD

