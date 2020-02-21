Breaking News
FG to provide jobs for 12 million youths — Minister

Maryam Katagum, Youth, Job

By: Shehu Danjuma

The Federal Government says it is ready to provide jobs for no fewer than 12 million Nigerian youths, the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Investments, Amb. Maryam Katagum disclosed while the commissioning ceremony of Industrial Training Fund office Complex in Katsina State on Friday.

Katagun said that the Federal Government had already directed its parastatals to initiate moves that will actualized the government plan of achieving the set target.

The minister said that the ITF was one of the agencies that had keyed into the government’s plan to train and equip the youths to become gainfully employed and to become employers of labour.

The minister revealed that ITF had the mandate to give youth training in Carpentry, welding, fabricating, electrical installation, hairdressing and salon and poultry farming.

Katagum further revealed that ITF under the president Buhari Administrative had completed the Building of 15 area offices across the country and will give youths training on entrepreneurship.

Earlier, the Director-General of ITF, Joseph Ari, said that the ITF is determined to rescue youths from abject poverty and redirect them towards a path of self-reliance through skills acquisition.

Vanguard

