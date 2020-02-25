FG to assist Port Harcourt motor club on invention

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has promised to assist Port Harcourt Motor Club to upgrade its prototype non-combustion engine invented by some engineers in the club.

Dr. Onu gave the assurance when the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and first military Governor of Rivers State, His Royal Highness, Alfred Papapreye Diete- Spiff paid him a courtesy call in office today.

Dr. Onu commended the Creativity of His Royal Majesty and his team for the concept of developing a prototype non-combustible engine, made in Nigeria, an innovation he said would be of great benefit to local Scientists and Engineers.

H said, “We are tired of always of copying from other people’s import, because we think Nigeria should be able to take the lead.

READ ALSO:

He stressed that Nigeria is well- timed to lead the world in terms of inventions, through Executive Order No 5 and other major policies, aimed at moving the economy from depending on resources to a knowledge based one.

Dr. Onu further reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to support genuine inventors with key and innovative inventions that will be beneficial to the economy, thereby strengthen the currency, generate wealth and create jobs for the populace.

He further stated that the government has no interest in owning the inventions, but rather to support the inventor to achieve their purpose. He also informed them of the services of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) readiness to protect their intellectual properties.

Dr. Onu further emphasized, that the Ministry will involve the Nigerian Academy of Engineers and other relevant Agencies involved in Research work to help study the theory and to further advise on the way forward.

Earlier, His Royal Highness, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff narrated the story of a prototype non- combustion engine which was long developed by some Engineers of Port- Harcourt Motor Club and pleaded for support of the Government to bring the invention to fruition.

He therefore called on the Ministry to partner and fund the invention to promote indigenous inventions in Nigeria.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: