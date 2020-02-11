FG spent N1bn monthly on cash transfer allocation in Jigawa state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida

Federal government is spending whooping sum of N1bn monthly to over 63,639 women as conditional cash transfer allocation funds in Jigawa state.

The state coordinator of the programme, Alhaji Bala Usman Chamo disclosed, that the exercise is present in only nine local government councils with various number of women beneficiaries that were selected based on their vulnerabilities.

Alhaji Chamo who stated this during the flag-off campaign of exercise in Aujara town of Jahun explaining that the selection of the area was borne out of number of women that are currently on the payroll in the programme.

His words:- “There are no fewer than 14,889 Aujara women presently benefitting from the exercise making the area the largest cluster of beneficiaries across the country.

” The Federal Government remits to the beneficiaries about N2 billion naira every month to take care of the cash transfer and other Social Investment Programmes (SIP) of the federal government”.

On his part, the governor who was represented by the state commissioner for finance Alhaji Babangida Umar Gantsa said the state is working towards incorporating the remaining 18 local government councils left out from the exercise.

Vanguard Nigeria News

