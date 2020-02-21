FG promises to create 300, 000 jobs in Plateau through agric scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Agriculture is set to create about 300,000 jobs in Plateau, through its Agriculture Mechanisation Scheme.

The Minister for Agriculture, Mr Sabo Nanono made the disclosure when Gov. Simon Lalong visited his office in Abuja.

A statement by Dr Makut Machan, Director of Press and Public Affairs to Gov. Lalong and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Jos, quoted the minister as saying that the scheme would be in partnership with Plateau govt.

It quoted the minister as saying that Plateau was known for its fertile land for agricultural production and that the ministry was exploring areas of cooperation, especially in the production of potatoes, perishables and dairy which the state had a comparative advantage.

It said the new agricultural programme according to the minister, would take off in 632 local government areas across the country with the target of creating over Six million jobs for Nigerians.

It further said that the minister commended Lalong for his passion in the agricultural sector and his role in the National Livestock Transformation Plan(NLTP) to kickstart ranching successfully in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, Lalong said his administration was committed to developing the potentials of the agriculture sector in Plateau.

He said the visit was to explore opportunities through the federal government’s new schemes in the sector.

He said the vast and untapped agricultural opportunities in Plateau, required his administration to continuously seek for opportunities to empower its people and make the state a hub for investment in the sector.

NAN reports that the governor also visited President Buhari, where he appealed for the upgrade of the Institute of GeoSciences to a Federal Institute, the establishment of a federal polytechnic in the state and intervention in the construction of roads among other requests.

