FG not paying $100m out of N308 m Abacha loot to Kebbi Gov – Malami

…says cash tied to 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano roads

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Nigerian Government is not paying $100 million out of the $308 million it is drawing down as part of the money stashed away in foreign banks by the late head of state, Sani Abachi, to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu.

Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the clafification in response to claims the Buhari government was dashing the largess to the governor.

Malami told Vanguard that contrary to the reports, there was no iota of truth in the claim, as the agreement which Nigerian reached with other countries in repatriating the cash, did not make provision for a third party payment.

