FG launches gas transportation network to boost domestic market

By Providence Adeyinka with agency report

The Federal Government, yesterday, launched a new Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) to boost gas production and revenue generation.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, inaugurated the code at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja yesterday, saying that the code would help to guide gas transporters and suppliers in the year.

Sylva stated: “The Code would stimulate the domestic gas market, drive gas-based industrialization and the realization of government’s aspiration to move 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The code in its current form has in-built modification mechanisms. Hence, all stakeholders are assured of the periodic review of the code to suit the dynamics of the industry.

“NGTNC shall apply to all gas transportation arrangements between gas transporters and gas shippers as defined in the code. The transporter and all existing users of the transportation network shall, within six months of the date of this directive, migrate from existing Gas Transportation Agreements to the Network Code by executing the necessary ancillary agreement.

All new and intending users shall make use of the network based on the terms and conditions provided in the code. The code remains the uniform protocol for users of the Gas Transportation Network and can only be modified in accordance with relevant provisions therein, the ancillary agreements are negotiated by the relevant parties,” he said.

He explained that the directives would be transmitted to all stakeholders by the Director of Petroleum Resources for immediate compliance stressing that the drive to optimally explore and produce the resource is driving government’s aspirations for energy security, economic diversification, job creation and enhanced revenue generation.

“Gas and its derivatives as envisaged in the National Gas Policy will surely catalyse our economic growth and the need for gas transportation infrastructure has to a large extent to be put in place for the sector to develop,” he added.

