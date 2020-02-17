Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has commissioned no fewer than 2, 200 Regular Fire Service Cadet Officers as well as 150 drivers and 96 new firefighting trucks.

At the event which held at the National Fire Academy, Sheds in Abuja, Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola directed the Federal Fire Service to carry out measures that would prevent fire incidents across the country through rendering effective services to Nigerians.

A statement from the ministry signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga said the Minister instructed the Fire Service to ensure effective service delivery to Nigerians, through the deployment and utilization of its huge firefighting assets for optimal impact wherever they may be needed and further prevent the incessant fire outbreaks and its resultant negative effects on the economy.

He noted that the rate at which fire outbreaks occur in recent times, leading to loss of lives, jobs and valuables, is worrisome, adding that there is urgent need to put an end to ‘this ugly incident.’

“Aregbesola disclosed that the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration in ensuring the safety of Nigerians and its effort at entrenching transparency in the conduct of government business so as to revitalize the economy for the purpose of improving socio-economic development in the country, was one of the main reasons why the Federal Fire Service in the last four years, witnessed an unprecedented transformation with the procurement of 92 modern firefighting trucks, establishment of six new zonal commands in addition to the existing six commands as well as in the establishment of six training schools across the country”, the statement noted.

He added that the Federal Government also carried out upgrading and renovation of firefighting infrastructure and facilities across its formations in the country. “It also introduced modern firefighting trucks, procured 15 more water tankers with firefighting capability and established two mobile workshops, in keeping with its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property of Nigerians with a view to improving Foreign Direct Investment”, the Minister said.

He directed the Service to ensure effective strengthening of the fire preventive functions and operational capabilities through constant capacity building.

Aregbesola who noted that “firefighting is not an easy task,” congratulated the cadets and urged them to brace up for the enormous challenges ahead.

He said fire outbreaks due to rising infrastructure stock, new materials and technologies in the building environment, as well as activities of arsonists and terrorists are some of the threats the service contends within recent times.

He emphasised that officers and men of the Service must exhibit a high degree of discipline, dedication and professionalism in the face of these challenges.

Earlier in his remarks, the Controller General, Federal Fire Service, Dr Liman Ibrahim, said President Buhari approved the recruitment of the graduating personnel because of the need to reposition the Service.

He assured that the Service would continue to do everything humanly possible to justify the huge investments of the Federal Government towards strengthening it, in its mandate of quick response to emergencies.

Liman stated that the commissioning of 2, 200 regular Fire Service Cadet Officers, 150 drivers and 96 new firefighting trucks by the Federal Government, now provides the Service with the opportunity of ensuring effective service delivery to the people and improve its response time.

