Femi Otedola surprises cast, crew of ‘Citation’ movie

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian billionaire Mr. Femi Otedola has paid a surprise visit to the cast and crew of ‘Citation’, a new movie by award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

Femi Otedola who was at the Obafemi Awolowo University campus, Ile-Ife,  Osun State where the movie is currently being shot, noted that his mission was to see what the making of a film looks like, adding that his new interest would be to support the fast-growing Nigerian movie industry.

The billionaire whose daughter Temi Otedola is playing a lead role in the college drama was joined by another VIP visitor and cinematographer, Tunde Kelani on set of the movie.

The much much-advertised movie is expected to move locations to Senegal and the beautiful Island of Cape Verde in a couple of weeks.

Exploring a subject of social decadence in the educational sector, the movie is about a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a lecturer.

Boasting an ensemble of A-list actors of diverse nationalities, cast of the movie include veteran Nigerian actress and director, Joke Silvia; Haitian-French actor and model, Jimmy Jean-Louis; delectable Nigerian actress, Ini Edo; UK-based Nigerian fashion and lifestyle blogger, Temi Otedola; notable Nigerian actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso; Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang; Nigerian actor and singer, Gabriel Afolayan; man of Ivorian theatre, Bienvenu Neba; veteran broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Daba; upcoming Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina; French-Ivorian actor and screenwriter, Raymond Reboul; theatre educator, Toyin Bifarin; and veteran Nigerian film director and actor, Wole Olowomojuore, aka ‘Baba Gebu’.

