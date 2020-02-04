Federalism solution to insecurity in Nigeria — Nkanga insists

Kindly Share This Story:

BY: Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, has insisted that federalism remains the only solution to the insecurity challenge in the country.

Nkanga who was reacting to the worrying security situation in the country, urged Nigerian leaders especially the Niger Delta region to always work together to see what they could offer to guarantee the safety and welfare of every Nigerian citizen irrespective of party affiliation.

“I have been saying that when the foundation is not right, nothing works. The economy has crashed, security has crashed, so, if you look at Nigeria as APC, PDP, or APGA, you will get it wrong, because it is about the foundation.

“It is the welfare of the people, the security of the people that is important. This has been said in 1956 by our founding fathers that because of the multiplicity of our ethnic and religious groups, the best form of government for this country is Federalism.

“So those of us that are running away from federalism today, it is just ignorance. things that were discussed and agreed. I think Nigerians should be bold enough to come out and save this society, let the people stand up for their country”

Nkanga who noted that it is politicians that could give Nigerians true democracy which the military could not give, however

expressed disappointment that some Nigerian politicians today do not have the interest of the masses at heart but their selfish interests.

The National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) maintained that though the military could not give Nigerians true democracy, they were concerned in the unity of the country.

” When the military came in, their main concern was the unity of this country and they paid attention to that, that is why you hear of NYSC, you hear of Federal institutions in all parts of the country. They also paid attention to some infrastructure.

” Of course there is still some infrastructure that was put together by the military, but they couldn’t have given you democracy because they didn’t have it. It is for you the politicians, now to come out and give this country true democracy. Not just to continue blowing sirens as the military did.

“But if PDP is in power today you must see some politicians there, and if APC takes over tomorrow before you say “Jack Robinson’ they have moved to the APC. They are just looking for something to eat, that will not take the next generation to where we are heading to”

He noted that what the South West region has done in terms of establishing Amotekun was implementing part of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference that contiguous states could come together, for the purpose of security, commerce and culture for the promotion of the development of their states.

” So they (South West) are not doing anything completely new, it was part of the recommendations of that National conference. And it is a wake-up call for a government that you can suppress it, (the recommendations) but it is only for a while.

“It is just like restructuring, you can continue to suppress restructuring, but one day Nigeria will restructure itself. It was over 600 well-written recommendations, but they threw them away.

“Even they have been picking some of the recommendations bit by bit. That is what is happening, that is why sometimes you hear about ranching. Those are the things that were discussed and agreed at the 2014 National Conference.

“But they have not been able to come out to say let us look at it realistically to see which ones we can implement and which ones that we don’t have to implement, and in the night they will go and pick one. I don’t know why we are living in denial”, he asserted.

