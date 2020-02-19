Federal Polytechnic Bill: Ereyitomi assures constituents of speedy passage

By Jeremiah Urowayino
The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has assured his constituents on his commitment to the realization of the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Koko in Warri North Local Government Area Delta state.
The lawmaker gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja when a bill for an Act to Establish Federal Polytechnic Koko in order to provide for Equity and access to tertiary Education in the country experienced some delay in the House due to an executive session which took most of the legislative business of the day .
The Federal Polytechnic Koko Bill will also give provisions for comprehensive,due management and administration and other related matters, the bill which was slated to be considered by the committee of the Whole was postponed to next week.
Ereyitomi reiterated his commitment to the establishment of the koko polytechnic while urging the people to be hopeful as the House consider the reports.
