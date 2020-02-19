Breaking News
Federal Polytechnic Bill: Ereyitomi assures constituents of speedy passage

By Jeremiah Urowayino
The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has assured his constituents on his commitment to the realization of the establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Koko in Warri North Local Government Area Delta state.
The lawmaker gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja when a bill for an Act to Establish Federal Polytechnic Koko in order to provide for Equity and access to tertiary Education in the country experienced some delay in  the House due to an executive session which took most of the legislative business of the day .

The Federal Polytechnic Koko Bill will also give provisions for comprehensive,due management and administration and other related  matters, the bill  which was slated to be considered by the committee of the Whole was postponed to next week.

Ereyitomi reiterated his commitment to the establishment of the koko polytechnic while urging  the people to be hopeful  as the House consider the reports.

