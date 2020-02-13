FCT strengthens surveillance to prevent Lassa fever, coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, says all surveillance informants within the communities and health facilities in FCT have been strengthened for the prevention of Lassa fever and coronavirus.

Aliyu said this at the inauguration of the FCT National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) awareness and sensitisation campaign on Lassa fever and coronavirus in Abuja on Thursday.

“All our surveillance informants within the communities and health facilities sites have been strengthened with sensitization of health personnel across all levels of health care services provision” she said.

Aliyu said that intensifying information, education and communication activities on these diseases and their associated outbreaks among the present day youths was apt.

She said that youths were noted for high mobility, adventures and vibrancy hence more likely to come in contact with people who are affected by the coronavirus by patronising local fast food kiosks.

According to her, most youths do not cook which may likely expose them to foods and drinks contaminated with rats’ excrements.

Aliyu explained that Lassa fever was transmitted to man by infected rats.

She said that humans become infected from direct contact with the urine and faeces of the rats which contain the virus, through touching soiled objects, eating contaminated food, or exposure to open cuts or sores.

The NYSC, FCT Coordinator, Haijya Walida Isa, said that the sensitisation was carried out because the scheme had enough manpower of corps members to educate the public on the dangers of the diseases.

She said that the sensitasition was done in all the six area councils in the FCT.

Isa said that many people were not aware of the danger associated with the diseases and so it became necessary to create awareness.

According to her, the scheme will also join the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to sensitise the public on the evil of corruption tagged ‘Nigerian Youths March Against Corruption’ on Feb. 14.

The highlight of the awareness and sensitisation was a visit to the Sa Payi of Garki, His Royal Highness, Alh. Usman Nga-Kupi, to inform him of the programme.

Nga-Kupi commended the scheme for the gesture and also informed them that he had been educating the people in his wards on the dangers of the diseases.

He then advised the corps members to stay away from cultism and drugs as such would destroy their future.

“You must work hard to achieve your desires and make the country proud as we have no other country,’’ said Nga-Kupi.

According to him, the country is blessed but has the problem of managing the resources.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group went to Garki International Market to sensitise the public on the danger of the diseases and how it can be avoided.

