FCT Police smash Visa rackeeting syndicate, arrest 3 suspects

Police, Bandits invade Niger communities, kill 3, injure many

By: Kingsley Omonobi 

Police detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department of FCT Police Command, acting on a tip-off have busted and arrested three members of a visa racketeering syndicate operating in FCT.

A statement confirming the arrested by DSP Anjuguri Manzah said the suspects were arrested at a plaza in Nyanya during a sting operation carried out on 6th February 2020, while photocopying some forged documents.

‘The suspects were arrested in possession of the following forged documents, which were recovered as exhibits: medical certificate, bank statements, NYSC certificates, university transcript, etc”.

“The suspects arrested are Eze Francisca Eze female 34 years, Onuh Christian Chika, 36 years and Markus Innocent (the business centre operator) 24 years.

“They will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

