FCT Police smash Visa rackeeting syndicate, arrest 3 suspects

Kindly Share This Story:

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Police detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department of FCT Police Command, acting on a tip-off have busted and arrested three members of a visa racketeering syndicate operating in FCT.

Also read:

A statement confirming the arrested by DSP Anjuguri Manzah said the suspects were arrested at a plaza in Nyanya during a sting operation carried out on 6th February 2020, while photocopying some forged documents.

‘The suspects were arrested in possession of the following forged documents, which were recovered as exhibits: medical certificate, bank statements, NYSC certificates, university transcript, etc”.

“The suspects arrested are Eze Francisca Eze female 34 years, Onuh Christian Chika, 36 years and Markus Innocent (the business centre operator) 24 years.

“They will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: