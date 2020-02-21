Breaking News
Translate

FCT Police kill 2 suspects, recover firearm, other exhibits in foiled robbery attack

On 7:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
FCT Police kill 2 suspects, recover firearm, other exhibits in foiled robbery attack
The Nigerian Police

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police operatives from FCT Command in the early hours of Friday 21 Feb 2020, at about 2.30am gunned down two armed robbery suspects whose gang attacked Dawaki community of the capital city.

The Police disclosed that it’s operatives recieved a distress call from Yellow-gate, Dawaki district,  mobilized to the scene, overpowered and dislodged a dare-devil armed robbery gang that engaged the gallant operatives in a fierce gun-duel.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the command said, ” Disarrayed by the prompt response of the police operatives, the hoodlums in a bid to escape shot sporadically at the operatives and set fire on a mattress belonging to their victim.

READ ALSO: Lagos State Police Command and vehicle number plates

“However, as a result of the superior gun power of the police operatives who responded swiftly, two of the hoodlums sustained serious injuries, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Meanwhile, the injured suspects were later confirmed dead at the hospital where they rushed for medical attention.

“The following exhibits were recovered during the inspection of the scene: one locally made pistol, one Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron cutter, empty shells, one Toyota corolla, one phone, one axe, four plasma televisions and one set of home theatre. Investigations are on-going.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!