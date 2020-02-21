FCT Police kill 2 suspects, recover firearm, other exhibits in foiled robbery attack

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Police operatives from FCT Command in the early hours of Friday 21 Feb 2020, at about 2.30am gunned down two armed robbery suspects whose gang attacked Dawaki community of the capital city.

The Police disclosed that it’s operatives recieved a distress call from Yellow-gate, Dawaki district, mobilized to the scene, overpowered and dislodged a dare-devil armed robbery gang that engaged the gallant operatives in a fierce gun-duel.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, spokesman of the command said, ” Disarrayed by the prompt response of the police operatives, the hoodlums in a bid to escape shot sporadically at the operatives and set fire on a mattress belonging to their victim.

“However, as a result of the superior gun power of the police operatives who responded swiftly, two of the hoodlums sustained serious injuries, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Meanwhile, the injured suspects were later confirmed dead at the hospital where they rushed for medical attention.

“The following exhibits were recovered during the inspection of the scene: one locally made pistol, one Dane gun, two cutlasses, one iron cutter, empty shells, one Toyota corolla, one phone, one axe, four plasma televisions and one set of home theatre. Investigations are on-going.”

vanguard

