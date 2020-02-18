Breaking News
FBRA supports LASWA on Lagos Waterways clean-up campaign

By Etop Ekanem

THE Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance, FBRA, yesterday, threw its weight behind the launch of the Waterways Clean-up campaign by the Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA.

FBRA comprises nine member companies, including Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, NBC, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Seven-Up Bottling Company PLC, Guinness, AB Inbev, Intercontinental Distilleries, Prima Corporation and Tulip Processing.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who was represented by the Commissioner of Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde, commended LASWA, FBRA and other stakeholders for coming together to work towards a better environment for Lagos.

He said: “Water transportation is a vital part of this administration’s drive to achieve a megacity and environmental sustainability. We aim to reduce traffic on the road by utilising the waterways. Government’s investment without considering the waterways would be a waste, which is why the Lagos State Government has launched a fleet of boats.”

The Chairman of the Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance, Matthieu Seguin, who doubles as the Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, NBC, in his speech said: “The vision of the FBRA is to pioneer the establishment of a world-class industry compliance model on the Extended Producer Responsibility, EPR, programme in Nigeria. FBRA has the mandate to enable the recovery of post-consumer packaging waste, especially plastics, from the environment through industry-led thought-leadership, policy drive and sustainable partnerships with various stakeholders in the waste management value chain in Nigeria.”

