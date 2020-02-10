Fayemi inaugurates Ekiti’s first female Head of Service

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, on Monday, inaugurated the first female Head of Service in the state, Mrs Olapeju Babafemi, urging her to use her position to bring out the best in the state’s public service.

Fayemi said that his administration considered the choice of the new head of service as one of the most critical success factors of his administration.

He added that his administration had institutionalised a process-driven structure to ensure that only the best got to the leadership of the state public service.

The governor expressed optimism that the new head of service would succeed, having been well familiar with the terrain while on acting capacity.

He urged Babafemi to align herself with government policies and programmes.

“I am sure that the terrain is not strange to you, having been in this position in acting capacity.

“Now that you have risen to the zenith of your career, with your appointment as the substantive head of service, it is my belief that you will continue the good work.

“You were chosen out of many other qualified permanent secretaries to steer the ship of the state civil service. This strategic position should be used to bring out the best in our public service.

“You are inheriting a very active public service that has keyed into the vision of this administration. I expect you to hit the ground running and make your impact felt,” Fayemi said.

He, however, reiterated his administration’s commitment to transparency in corporate governance, saying that government would not tolerate any act that would breach the accord he signed with Ekiti people.

While acknowledging the efforts of the immediate past head of service, Mr Deji Ajayi, in reforming the service, Fayemi stated that much still needed to be done to enhance quality service delivery.

He added that Babafemi should see her appointment as a call to serve and be a part of positive history.

In her remarks, Babafemi acknowledged the enormous responsibilities associated with the office of the head of service.

She expressed the conviction that a lot could be achieved through harmonious working relationship among all the cadres of the state public service.

Babafemi, who also thanked the governor for sponsoring her participation in the Leading Practitioners Programme of the King’s College, London, pledged to put in her utmost best to the service of the state.

She explained that her appointment was remarkably an adherence to the principle of good governance, which included accountability, transparency, inclusiveness and equal opportunity.

READ ALSO:

The new head of service assured of operational efficiency, higher productivity and prosperous civil service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in was attended by members of the State Executive Council, state lawmakers and traditional rulers from across the state.

Others included religious leaders and civil servants, mostly women, who hailed the governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi, for giving voice to women in the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: