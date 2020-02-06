Fashola supports Okada ban, says it’s not part of Lagos plan

Kindly Share This Story:

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, who is currently the minister of works and housing, has shown his support for the ban on motorcycles by the Lagos state government.

Fashola lent his support to the action on at a public lecture organised by the United Action for Change (UAC) in Lagos on Thursday.

The governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had banned the operation of motorcycle and tricycle taxis in the state.

Fashola who was a two-time governor of the state and also banned the use of Okada during his administration.

“If you care about security, you should back your governor on Okada ban. As a centre of excellence, Okada cannot be part of the plan,” he said.

“I’ve always held this position. Motorcycle has always been a conduit pipe for the opioid crisis among youths. We must act to eliminate anonymity.

“I was robbed in my home, in fact on my bed in 1999. Organised crime is dynamic, criminals are aware that people don’t keep money at home again, now they diversified into kidnapping people for ransom.”

“We must have data to identify people. You have SIM cards on your phone. It’s called subscriber identity module which can be tracked everywhere in the world. The attorney-general of each state and legislators should act.

“In those days, we used to have licence for bicycles.”

