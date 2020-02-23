Faith in the Redemptive names of God (34)

Kindly Share This Story:

Jeho-shaphat (Jehovah Judges)

Text: Judges 11:27; Isaiah 33:22

This redemptive name of God is a crucial one, and the last we are treating in this serial, that has a lot of lessons for us to learn in our covenant relationship with God, especially as Christians, unto whom the end of the world has come.

We shall look at this name of God in about 5-part serial, and may the Lord open our eyes to the truths therein and quicken us in accordance with His Word in Jesus name. When bringing issues down to the import of this name as it applies to us today, our Lord Jesus Christ will be seen as the embodiment of this name.

This is because, the Lord Jesus Christ Himself said it in John 5:22-23: “For the Father judgeth no man, but hath committed all judgment unto the Son”.

If God hath committed all judgment into the hands of the Son, for obvious reasons of His redemptive plan, what a shame then it is for anyone who refuses to believe in the Son and His redemptive work. John 3:18 says: “..he that believeth not is condemned already because he hath not believed on the only begotten Son of God”.

I congratulate you therefore if you have already given your life to Jesus Christ, for you have crossed from death to life, having been freely justified by Him who is the judge of all at His appearing and His Kingdom. (II Timothy 4:1). Let us, therefore, go out and proclaim Him to the sinners. He comes quickly with His rewards. (Revelation 22:12).

Analysis of the Old Testament Jeho-shaphat (Jehovah Judges)

At the heart of every judicial system is a law, and this law is strictly administered and enforced if the society is not to disintegrate. Right from the time Moses met God on Mount Sinai, God gave laws for His people, that they might keep them and thereby be a peculiar treasure unto Him among the peoples of the earth. (Exodus 19:5). It is, however, a matter of history how God’s people failed many times, and therefore fell into terrible judgments even in the hands of those before whom God wanted to showcase them.

King Jehoshaphat was one of the kings of Judah who initiated reforms of returning to God’s laws as the basis of true and lasting governance. God is no respecter of persons, and His scales are just. Deuteronomy 32:4.

In the next serial, we shall observe some things about Jehoshaphat, which, despite his zeal for God’s law and His service, he was not covered by God when he strayed off course! Our God is just. He could not find anyone among mortals who could stand as the lawgiver and fulfilment, until Shiloh came, according to the prophecy of Jacob in Genesis 49:10. “The sceptre shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh come, and unto Him shall the gathering of the people be”.

