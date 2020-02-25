Failed roads: Reps promise adequate budgetary provision for FERMA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA- House of Representatives on Tuesday pledged to adequately make financial provisions for the operations of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA.

The House Committee on FERMA while visiting the agency headquarters in Abuja and its multi million Asphalt plant in Kuje respectively gave the assurance to the management.

This is coming on the heels of growing concerns over failed roads infrastructure across the six geo-political zones.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Richard Femi Bamisile said that the Trunk A roads have become a deathtrap, urging urgent facelift.

He however asked the agency to redouble their efforts in realizing their mandates.

READ ALSO:

He said: “We are here for an on the spot assessment to see things for ourselves so that will know the operations of the Agency, its challenges and to see how we can come in to enhance its Headquarters operations

“To say that Nigerian Roads are bad or death traps, is an understatement and any one who says otherwise may be he is the one who can afford this be flying around in Choppersb or Jets, not all Nigerians can afford such luxury, so, as the Representatives of the people, we have to see that the roads are properly fixed

“We are pleased with the activities of the Agency in the recent time, at least from the last November to date, the Agency is out attending to the roads especially during the festive periods

“The main problem of the Agency is inadequate funding and tried to address this in the 2020 budget defence, the budget had been passed early enough and signed into law, we remains to do now is to see to the prompt release of its approved budget to enhance its operations nationwide

“We are pleased with the operations of its multi million Asphalt plant located at Kuje which currently producing 100 tonnes per day, the Agency can now compel its Contractors to be sourcing Asphalt form the plant, this will be generating funds for its operations, it won’t be a burden to the Federal government

“To us at the National Assembly, it is a new dawn for the Nation, the story of bad roads across the land will soon be history, we are going to the next level of good and motorable roads in the country, what we need now is a little patient

“But to whom much is given, much is expected, the Management of FERMA should double its efforts so that will can have value for the money coming to the Agency, we will be moving round to monitor your activities, there will be no room for failed Roads again.

Earlier, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive officer of the Agency, Engr Nurudeen Rafindadi said that the major problem facing the agency was inadequate funding and procurement process.

He appealed to the lawmakers for an enlarge envelope to enable them them operate optimally.

Kindly Share This Story: