Face-off between Oluwo and Agbowu unfortunate – Osun govt

The Osun government on Monday described the face-off between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, as unfortunate and avoidable.

The Oluwo had reportedly assaulted Akinropo during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Bashir Makama, on Friday.

But the state government in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, in Osogbo, said a situation where monarchs engage in a public display of temperament does not edify the revered stools of “our forebears.”

According to the commissioner, the monarchs must protect and preserve the sacredness of the traditional institution.

Egbemode said: “We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty.

“We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.

“Government is aware that the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter.

“And we are confident that the Council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state.

“We do not want any crisis in any part of the state.” (NAN)

