FAAN warns residents to desist from burning bushes around airports

as Owerri Airports records bush fire incident

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, yesterday warned residents around the nation’s airports to stop burning bushes around the airports as the act is capable of jeopardizing safety of flight operations because of the prevailing weather condition in the country.

This is coming on the heel of another bush fire incident at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri yesterday after a similar bush fire incident at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt recently. The Port Harcourt bush fire disrupted flight operations at the airport for hours until fire men were able to put the fire under control.

Confirming the bush fire incident in Owerri Cargo Airport , Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs said : “ The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform airline operators and other airport users that a bush fire incident has been reported at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri “.

“Officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services are presently on ground and fire fighting is in progress. However, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continues unhindered”.

“The Authority will like to appeal to host communities around airports to please desist from burning bushes around the airports as this act is capable of jeopardizing safety of flight operations because of the prevailing weather condition in the country”, she said.

