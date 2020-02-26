Eyowo to ease business operations in Nigeria with workshops

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Financial solution platform, Eyowo Integrated Payment Limited has launched the Boost Your Business with Eyowo retail and business workshop series in Lagos. Themed “Driving Business growth with data,” the workshop is aimed at creating an avenue where retailers and business owners can learn how to improve business performance using modern tools and strategies.

Kickstarting the workshop, weekend, CEO, Eyowo, Tomi Amao, said Eyowo intends to solve the financial inclusion problems and making daily transactions seamless for businesses in Nigeria.

He said: “The boost your business retail seminar is one of many steps we are taking to achieve our vision which is to promote and drive financial inclusion throughout Africa. We believe this is very possible,”

Also, delivering a lecture around the theme Driving Business Growth with Data, guest speaker and Chief Customer Enterprise Architect, Oracle Ecemea, Dr. Olufemi Oyenuga, said that Eyeowo came at the right time, because the same way oil was the defining resource of the 20th Century, data is now the defining resource of the 21st.

He added that Corporations that consolidated and brought efficiency to both resource discovery and refining in the early days of oil’s exploitation are still around and in fact more dominant than ever because they explore data which enlivens their operations

He highlighted some of the business solutions including, Eyowo For Business, a business solution that caters for the inherent problems experienced by professionals in the financial sector and Eyowo for Retail, a retail solution that takes the cumbersome nature of accounting and stock keeping and makes it seamless while giving the retailer instant settlements.

Eyeowo provides simple, modern and reliable financial services to anyone with a phone number. This includes consumers, retailers, businesses, and developers.

With Eyowo, people can send and receive money, buy airtime, pay bills, make cardless ATM withdrawals, request and accept payment from customers using only their phone numbers. Individuals can also save and earn interest, borrow money at zero interest and have access to dollar cards to carry out international transactions.

