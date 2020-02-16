Expert suggests regular fruit intake to reduce diseases

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Harrison Osasogie, a medical practitioner at Faith Clinic Benin, says regular intake of fruits helps in the reduction of chronic diseases.

Osasogie made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday.

“Eating foods that are lower in calories per cup instead of some other higher-calorie foods may be useful in helping to lower calorie intake.

“It also reduces risk of heart disease, including heart attack and stroke.

“Eating of foods regularly is better than soft drinks, because it protects against certain types of cancers.

“It can help increase intake of fiber and potassium which are important nutrients.

“Some fruit sources of potassium include bananas, prunes and prune juice, dried peaches and apricots, cantaloupe, honeydew melon and orange juice.

“Fruits are very important to the body. It makes you younger and makes your skin glow,’’ he said.

Osasogie said they provide nutrients vital for health and maintenance of the body.

According to him, most fruits are naturally low in fat, sodium, and calories and have no cholesterol.

He advised the general public to eat fruits regularly, saying that fruits were sources of many essential nutrients that were under-consumed, including potassium, dietary fibre, vitamin C and Folate (folic acid).

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

