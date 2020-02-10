Expert calls for establishment of National Health Trust Fund

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Solomon Chollom, a Virlogist based in Jos, Plateau State, has called on the Federal Government to establish a National Health Trust Fund.

Chollom, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja on Monday, said that the fund would be a great initiative to the Nigeria’s health sector.

The expert noted that a similar fund, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), had helped universities to upgrade the physical and intellectual capacities of their resources.

“Interestingly, before the advent of TETFund, there were other platforms such as Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), which later metamorphosised into Petroleum Trust and Development Fund (PTDF).

“The latter has the mandate to support the health sector in terms of drugs and other consumables,” he said.

The proposed National Health Trust Fund, Chollom said, had become imperative in view of the challenges facing the health sector.

“I feel strongly that the health sector needs a trust fund just as it is with the education sector.

“This has been further exposed by the overwhelming threat posed by emerging and re-emerging diseases.

“This can be called National Health Trust Fund.

“It should have similar mandate like that of TETFund, but with focus on the health sector.

“It will go a long way to address the challenge of infrastructure deficit, human capacity development and the out-of stock syndrome,” he said.

According to Chollom, some people may argue that Nigeria has the National Health Act 2014 in place, where one per cent of its consolidated revenue is channeled towards activities around Primary Health Care, Health Insurance, Health Emergencies and Vaccines.

“Critical assessment of the mandate reveals operational challenges and variation from what is obtainable in TETFund in terms of funds mobilisation.

“I, thus, propose the National Health Trust Fund and I believe Nigerians will see the impact all over our health facilities as it is the case with TETFund today,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the expert said Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), machines and dialysis machines, were meant to be available and functional in all specialist and teaching hospitals in the country.

He said that their services should also be within the reach of the most vulnerable Nigerians, but this was not the case.

“We do not have vaccine production laboratories, not even one.

“Also, take away the testing and treatment infrastructure for tuberculosis, HIV and malaria provided by supporting partners, and you will be shocked at what we will be left with,” he said.

Chollom then called for the formulation of new policies and the effective implementation of the workable ones.

