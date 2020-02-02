Exotika releases video of ‘Dey For You’ 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Upcoming act, Ojuyenum George, A.K.A, Exotica, has released the video of his single, Dey For You. The video is gaining fast attention among music lovers with over twelve thousand views on YouTube within few days of release.

Exotika, 26, came to limelight in 2018 after releasing “Blessings”, the lead song from his debut record release. Exotika is signed to record label, Diamond Dream Chaser (DCC).

Growing up he entrenched himself into African culture and took most of his inspirations from there, thus spreading them in his music. He picked interest in Afro beats. DDC record label saw a huge potential in him, whilst horning his talent in Afro beat genre, and signed him.

He released his second single in 2019 which literally marked his major label debut.

It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying tones that reflected the overall concept of the album. His release in 2019 was soft and sensual, unraveling the joy, conviction and curiosity of love.

Among his rising audience, Exotika is regarded as having an exceptional flow, blending rhymes with beats seamlessly. ”My songs preach love and positivity to people especially those with depression” he said.

Vanguard

