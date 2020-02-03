Ex-raying Nwabueze’s Act of Leadership & Success Principle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chukwuma Ajakah

In a new book that is sure to spur readers to aspire to maximize their leadership potentials, Nigeria’s prolific writer and filmmaker, Ambassador John Nwabueze reveals some cardinal principles for all round success in leadership.

The book titled The Act of Leadership & Success Principle is a 2019 publication of JNP Classic Publishers.com edited by Isaac Dachen.

The Act of Leadership & Success Principle is a Christian leadership master piece that applies to personal development, business, family, interpersonal relationship, the work place, etc. The book is designed to expose readers to some hidden truths about success in leadership with emphasis on the indispensability of the God factor in any human endeavor.

In a pretext missive titled, “Dear Reader”, John gives an insight into what The Act of Leadership & Success Principle holds for prospective readers, “Your future as a leader is created by what you do today not tomorrow…learn to trust and obey God’s instructions no matter the circumstances.

If you are not experiencing the best and most exciting values of good leadership, this book is designed to offer workable suggestions for reaching your objectives. If difficulties and problems are weighing you down and your confidence as a leader is shaky, it is my hope that this book will make you realize that you can indeed handle it very well.”

The book provides practical suggestions to help readers handle difficulties and problems that may inhibit their potentials. The author also implores the reader on the need to include the God factor in the pursuit of excellence in any endeavor, “When your mind is focused on God, the devil will not succeed in corrupting your heart with evil desires.

One of the basic truths about life is that you cannot achieve anything meaningful as a leader when your mind is corrupted against God who is the giver of all gifts. Another basic truth is that you can’t be in a relationship and fellowship with God as a leader when your mind is not right with Him.” John asserts that success in leadership depends on the proper positioning of the leader’s mind, “The truth remains that the way you position your mind sometimes contributes to your success or failure.”

The author also explores the subject matter of sin, its consequences and repentance, with biblical allusions and illustrations meant to prime the reader’s mind to have preference for righteous living over a lifestyle riddled with corruption. John Nwabueze seeks to establish the understanding that genuine success emanates from God. Conversely, he admonishes the reader to embrace this fact, “When God created you, He filled you with His spirit because you are made in His own image. Always remember that you are God’s chosen general here on earth. You must do everything humanly possible to let people see Christ through you in character and actions.” John’s motivation for writing is also reader centered as he reveals that “the only way my purpose of writing this book can be fulfilled is by you leading the multitudes behind you according to the will and purpose of God.”

Exploring the topic, “Potential is the Key to Success”, the author explains that the journey to the winners’ circle begins with the identification of one’s potential saying: “Great speed of accomplishment accompanies those who identify their potentials, every man or woman is born with extraordinary potential and until he or she discovers this and puts it into maximum use, his or her life cannot be dynamic”.

However, he cautions that potential must be couched in pragmatic contexts beyond daydreaming warning that “Many people recognize their potentials but choose to bury them like the biblical unprofitable servants.” He stresses that record breakers are those who value their talents, discover, develop and maximize their potentials.

The 391 paged book contains 21 chapters with subtitles such as “Divine Leadership”, “The Attributes that Made God the Father-God of All”, “Human Leadership”, “Teachings of the Holy Trinity”, “Consequences of Sin”, “Wisdom is a Great Asset to Man”, “Potential is the Key to Success”, “The Power of the Mind”, “Potential Without a Vision is Waste”, “Faith Works Wonders”, “Delay is Not Denial” and “Divine Connection”

