‘Ex-Gov Yari no threat to security in Zamfara’

By Victor Ajiromanus

Zamfara-based pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has dismissed insinuations that a former governor of the state, Abdul’Aziz Yari, did little about insecurity in the state.

This was stated in a statement by the Secretary of the group, Musa Gusau.

The statement reads:”Zamfara State is in a fix. Sooner or later, the blame game over insecurity in the state would pave the way for the truth.

” The people of zamfara will come to realise that former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari was never a security threat.

Yari is just a nightmare to his political opponents. Given his political sagacity, the ruling People Democrat Party, PDP, considers him a threat.

It is obvious that Governor Bello Mattawale is incapable of handling the security challenge in the state.

Instead of addressing the situation, he is fixated on the construction of a new airport–a project that matter less in view of the insecurity in the state.

If he is not ready and is not in charge, he should summon the courage to come out and say so.

“He should tell us that insecurity in Zamfara is beyond his capacity, not to be pointing accusing fingers.

The immediate past governor, Yari is the only governor in the history of northern Nigeria, who volunteered to step down when insecurity became threatning in Zamfara.

The people of Zamfara State have been complaining on the killings taking place everywhere in their domain, but the state government do not seem to be handling the situation better.

“For anyone to call Abdul’aziz Yari a threat to Zamfara security amounts to playing double standards.

The governor keeps saying that he is spending money on security, but where is the security?

Finally, Abdul’aziz Yari is a great strategist and focused personality. With intimidating credentials, he achieves excellent results in whatever he does. He has not only carved a niche for himself as an astute administrator but also as a great motivator who has dedicated his life to the service of humanity and the downtrodden.

He has touched the lives of people of Zamfara by executing laudable programmes and projects thereby leaving no one in doubt of his commitment to the state.”

Vanguard

