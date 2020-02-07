Breaking News
Translate

Ex-boxing champion, Peter Oboh thumbs up for actress sister

On 12:46 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Oboh

…as she joins politics

By Benjamin Njoku

Former WBA International, British and Common Wealth Light Heavy Weight Boxing Champion, Peter Oboh, has showered encomiums on his kid-sister, Mable Ohoh, describing her recent involvement in politics as a ‘welcome development and a dream come true.’

Mabel, a seasoned actress and broadcaster was recently appointed as the spokesperson for the Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos chapter of African Democratic Congress,ADC, party. Only yesterday she was also inaugurated as the media Assistant for the party at the state level.

The ex-boxing champion said Mabel deserves the appointment as a former broadcaster who has proved his mettle while she was a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority,NTA Channel 7.

READ ALSO: A peace outline for Rivers APC

He expressed optimism that the actress would live up to the responsibility entrusted to her by the leadership of the party. “ I am very proud of her achievements and this will be another milestone for her,” Oboh. A philanthropist and founder, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star (MOCSO), an NGO, which she established last year to cater to the health needs of Nigerian entertainers, Mable is a woman of substance

Hon. Ekanem Idara, leader of ,ADC, Ibeji-Lekki, Lagos State chapter, described Mabel as

“a wonderful and hardworking woman,” adding that they chose her to head their media and publicity department because of her rare achievements as a woman of substance.

“We have been watching her for some time now. But she did not know because they appointment came to her a surprise. We are aware of her activities in the entertainment industry, and what she is doing with her pet-project, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save our Stars. Her vision is in line with what ADC stands for,”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!