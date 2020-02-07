Ex-boxing champion, Peter Oboh thumbs up for actress sister

Kindly Share This Story:

…as she joins politics

By Benjamin Njoku

Former WBA International, British and Common Wealth Light Heavy Weight Boxing Champion, Peter Oboh, has showered encomiums on his kid-sister, Mable Ohoh, describing her recent involvement in politics as a ‘welcome development and a dream come true.’

Mabel, a seasoned actress and broadcaster was recently appointed as the spokesperson for the Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos chapter of African Democratic Congress,ADC, party. Only yesterday she was also inaugurated as the media Assistant for the party at the state level.

The ex-boxing champion said Mabel deserves the appointment as a former broadcaster who has proved his mettle while she was a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority,NTA Channel 7.

READ ALSO:

He expressed optimism that the actress would live up to the responsibility entrusted to her by the leadership of the party. “ I am very proud of her achievements and this will be another milestone for her,” Oboh. A philanthropist and founder, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save Our Star (MOCSO), an NGO, which she established last year to cater to the health needs of Nigerian entertainers, Mable is a woman of substance

Hon. Ekanem Idara, leader of ,ADC, Ibeji-Lekki, Lagos State chapter, described Mabel as

“a wonderful and hardworking woman,” adding that they chose her to head their media and publicity department because of her rare achievements as a woman of substance.

“We have been watching her for some time now. But she did not know because they appointment came to her a surprise. We are aware of her activities in the entertainment industry, and what she is doing with her pet-project, Mabel Oboh Centre for Save our Stars. Her vision is in line with what ADC stands for,”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: