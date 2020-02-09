Evangel College Career Week: Priming students for entrepreneurship

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

At a time when almost all parents want their children to pursue careers in the sciences without taking into consideration the child’s interests and innate abilities, programs that guide young people in choosing careers are necessary.

That was why Evangel College Okokomaiko, from 29 to 31 January, 2020, organized for its students a career week titled “Providing Career Guidance & Direction for the 21st Century Child”.

Friday, 31 January, third day of the programme, was set aside for students categorized as commercials – those aspiring to take careers in banking, finance and related professions. Two guest speakers took turns to speak – Mr. Christian Marcus Onyebuchi, an accomplished entrepreneur who spoke on “Entrepreneurship/Career in the Commercial”, and Mr. Agha Albert who treated the theme, “Empowering Youth with Tech Skills/ICT”.

Introducing Mr. Onyebuchi, the Principal of Evangel College, Mrs. Mercy Okorie recalled for the students that “even in choosing your subjects, we always emphasize on entrepreneurship. Because of the way the country is today, certificate alone is no longer bringing food to the table. There are now people coming out to show us the things we can do so that even after our university education, having discovered our passions, interests and strength, we go for skills that will empower us to stand on our own.”

Earlier, the principal had told the students that “after todays program, there are some of you here that will imbibe skills that will enable you at this level to start making money and becoming relevant. So, tell yourselves that I am one of those that will set up after today’s program…and in everything we doing, we must put God in the center of it all, that’s the only way to success…”

Mr. Onyebuchi, in his lecture, said although everyone wants to be a doctor, lawyer, engineer, etc., a cleaner could make more money than those in that professions. He said it all depends on how good one is at what one does. He gave nine keys to success in entrepreneurship: Perseverance, readiness to absorb failure, resourcefulness (frugality or thrift), sociability, organizing the business in such a way that it can run even in the absence of the entrepreneur, innovativeness, modesty, risk taking and emotional stability.

In his own lecture, Mr. Agha traced the history of computer technology, emphasizing on what he described as “disruptive technology” which is still going on and will continue. He also spoke about artificial intelligence, robotics, augmented reality, cloud technology, etc., saying we need to empower ourselves through knowledge and tech skills acquisition in order not to be left behind when the way we have been doing things have been disrupted by new technology.

“Tech skill, therefore, is crucial and very important to everyone,” Mr. Agha said, listing the following as essential skills for acquisition: Tech skill, commercial skill, critical thinking, and leadership skill.

