Real Madrid have discovered an admirable defensive solidity since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club, and this has helped Los Blancos recover their season which had looked like unraveling after early negative results, and the club are now sat next to Liverpool as the European clubs who have lost the fewest matches.

The last time Zidane tasted domestic defeat was back on October 19 when Real Mallorca put the French coach on the ropes, especially with Jose Mourinho constantly linked with a return to the Spanish capital at that point.

Since then, Zidane has seen his team go 20 matches without a single defeat, and over the course of that period they have recorded 14 victories and six draws. Over the course of 104 days, Los Merengues have turned their fortunes around completely and are now realistically looking at success in both LaLiga Santander and the Champions League.

Having lost just two matches this season against Real Mallorca and Paris Saint-Germain, Los Blancos are alongside the Merseyside club.

Liverpool have been the sensation of the 2019/20 campaign, somehow improving on the previous campaign where they won the Champions League and took the Premier League title race to the final day, just falling short of Manchester City.

The Reds have faltered just twice this term, with the first coming away to Napoli in the Champions League, whilst the second defeat was a bit of a misnomer as a total reserve side, with Jurgen Klopp not even at the helm, lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.However, Liverpool have yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season, with their dream of an unbeaten still very much alive.

In fact, the only blemish on the Anfield club’s league record was a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United. The 20 matches without defeat in all competitions put together by Los Blancos is the best open streak across Europe’s top divisions.

Over the time period since Zidane walked away from Mallorca in defeat, Liverpool have lost to Aston Villa, Juventus have lost three times, PSG slipped to Dijon, Manchester City lost four games whilst Barcelona, the club’s eternal rival, has lost twice in LaLiga Santander and once in the Supercopa de Espana.

Real Madrid’s wonderful run is a far cry from the disaster that was the 2018/19 season, where Los Blancos lost a grand total of 10 matches by the same point in that campaign. Last season saw Real Madrid concede more than one goal per game on average, whilst this term that has dropped to a sensation 0.7 goals per match.

