Enugu local council election free, fair – Police

Nsukka

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulrahman, has described Saturday’s local government election in the state as peaceful.

Abdulrahman, who disclosed this to journalists at Udenu local government area of the state, said none of the political parties that took part in the election complained of victimisation.

He said: “Since 9:00 a.m., I visited many local government areas but there no report of any violence or misunderstanding.

“So far I’m satisfied with the conduct of the election.”

The police commissioner commended political parties, candidates and the electorates for conducting themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during the poll.

“It is my hope that the peace recorded during the election will continue while collation of votes and when the results are announced.

“I commend men and officers of police for their professional conduct during the election,” the police commissioner added.

