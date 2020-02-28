Enugu LG poll: opposition parties predict victory for PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

OPPOSITION political parties in Enugu state have predicted that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will achieve a landslide victory in Saturday’s local government council elections in the state.

Meanwhile, The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, said it has made adequate preparation to ensure that the election is conducted successfully in all the 17 council areas.

The opposition parties under the umbrella of Alliance parties for Democratic Dividend and Good Governance, APDGG, said they were sure of the PDP victory, giving that they adopted candidates of the PDP in all chairmanship and councillorship positions.

Coordinator of APDGG, made up of 20 political parties, Dr Gerald Abonyi said that their decision to adopt the PDP candidates was in solidarity to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s good governance in Enugu state.

Abonyi said: “we unreservedly collapse all party structures and have rallied all our teaming supporters in favour of the PDP.

“We have since identified with the visionary leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whose vision we have adopted as our mission and have vowed to join the political train of this responsible and dynamic governance.

“We are sure the PDP which we support it’s candidates will win in all the polling units and we want all voters to cooperate with the umpire for the election.”

Abonyi said that their job for the election is to mobilise the citizens for good turn out and ensure that the election is conducted without rancour in all the polling units.

ENSIEC Administrative Secretary, Mr. Tagbo Nnamh told Vanguard that non-sensitive materials have been moved to the local government areas for early distribution on Saturday.

