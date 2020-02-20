Enenche, CAN, others urge FG to end insurgency

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, has urged the Federal Government to end insurgency and pay more attention to security challenges facing the country.

Enenche made the call in Abuja on Thursday during a conference organised by the church, in collaboration with some faith-based organisations to mark the second year of Leah Sharibu in the captivity of insurgents.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Miss Sharibu was one of the over 100 students of the Government Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, abducted in February, 2018, by insurgents in the North-east.

The terrorists had released all the schoolgirls but held back Sharibu, the only Christian among them, reportedly on account of her refusal to convert to Islam.

Enenche said the conference was necessitated by the need to draw global attention to Sharibu’s pathetic plight, and that of all other victims of insurgency in Nigeria.

“We are holding this conference to remember Leah Sharibu on the occasion of her second year in captivity.

“We are also using this opportunity to sensitise the world to the plight of all victims of insurgency, such as the wife of the CAN Chairman, whose husband was brutally slaughtered by terrorists.

“This is a state of emergency in a calamitous way. To what extent should this go on before people will believe that the nation is literally being wiped off?

“It is time for everyone with one voice to say “NO” to this evil. This thing cannot continue anymore. ‘Enough is Enough’ of bloodshed and the rule of terror.

“Anybody who is sponsoring, collaborating, supporting terrorists, let it be known to you that your days are numbered.

’There is, therefore, an urgent need to arrest the threats that exist in our country. The security situation is real and must be urgently arrested as an emergency,” Enenche said.

Also speaking at the event, Rev Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said Nigeria was gradually inching towards anarchy.

He stressed that the constitutional responsibility of the government was to protect lives and property of citizens.

“It is disturbing and we want the world to know the evil that is happening in this country.

“Instead of the bloodshed ending, more blood is being shed. Our constitution provides for freedom of association and worship.

“My message to some Christians who are singing praises of evil is that they should stop it. The church must be on its knees and help their falling brothers,’’ Ayokunle, who was represented by CAN Vice President, Dr Caleb Ahima stated.

A human rights lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Ogebe from the US-based Nigerian Law Group, Washington DC, urged the Nigerian government to address the urgent needs of insurgency victims.

“If you don’t take care of the victims, they will later become aggressors. The IDPs camps are in worse situations than that of the terrorists,’’ he said.

Mrs Mary Andimi, the wife of the CAN chairman, Michika, Adamawa State, who was recently beheaded by Boko Haram insurgents, admonished Christians to pray without ceasing and hold on to their faith till death, just as her late husband did.

