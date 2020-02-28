Elizade-JAC Motors, First Bank unveil ‘special 30’campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

IN a bid to further enhance mobility in Nigeria, Elizade-JAC Autoland in partnership with First Bank have unveiled the Special 30 vehicle finance campaign to enable Nigerians access very affordable and low interest rate finance. The six month campaign, tagged ‘Special 30’ is the first edition which kicked off February 4 to August 4, 2020.

The campaign will enable up to 30 lucky individuals to access brand new vehicle ownership scheme monthly. Vehicles under this scheme are JAC Motors passenger vehicles JAC J4 sedan, S2 Fabric Seat and Leather Seat, and S3.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Elizade JAC Autoland, Demola Adeojo said: “For us at Elizade JAC Autoland, we seek ways to enable Nigerians to own vehicles. Now with this scheme, you do not have to cough out the entire cost of a vehicle when you can access a very affordable customer focus campaign like the Special30 scheme.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “at FirstBank we remain committed to promoting initiatives tailored at meeting our customers’ immediate financial and personal needs. We are excited about this partnership with Elizade Auto Land, in conjunction with JAC motors, as it is a means to owning a brand new vehicle with premium vehicular maintenance services and various benefits at cost effective rates. Customers are implored to visit the FirstBank branch nearest to them for this amazing opportunity to own a brand new car.”

JAC Motors is the only Chinese brand with full range of vehicles across all segments in Nigeria. Some of the models include the J4 Sedan, S2, S3, S5, S7 (SUVs) as well as T6 pickup, Sunray bus X5 pickup, L40 Truck and the N-Series-3 tonnes, 4 tonnes, 5 tonnes, 7 tonnes and 10 tonnes which can be adopted to various applications.

Vanguard

