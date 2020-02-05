Breaking News
El-Rufai seeks ties with Monarchs, others to stop Kaduna killings

Executive Governorof Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan

Disturbed by the spate of killings and other related crimes across the state, Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state has on Tuesday, sought for closer ties with traditional rulers and security agencies to deal with the security challenges in the state.

Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, a Commissioner in the state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs told journalists that several resolutions were reached between the governor and his guests for immediate action.

According to Aruwan in a statement, he signed and issued to journalists, “Governor tasked the District Heads to mobilise their communities to exercise vigilance and to support the security agencies with timely information.”
He said the emergency meeting with security agencies and traditional rulers was presided by the governor and had in attendance heads of the military, police and other security agencies in the state.

Also, local government chairmen and district heads of communities most impacted by security challenges, were in attendance.

“Held behind closed doors, the emergency meeting took briefings from security agencies, chairmen of local government councils and district heads. Participants also heard from the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, and Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor,” the statement said.

“Several resolutions were reached at the meeting for immediate action. The Governor tasked the District Heads to mobilise their communities to exercise vigilance and to support the security agencies with timely information.

“The Commissioner of Police, Umaru Muri, the Director of State Services, Idris Koya, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, Base Commander Nigerian Air Force, Group Capt HS Ahmed, and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Kafanchan, Col. GU Akpan, attended the emergency meeting,” the statement added.

