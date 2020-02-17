El-Rufai made success of our privatisation programme ― Obasanjo

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, affirmed that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State made a success of his administration’s privatisation programme between 1999 and 2003.

In a congratulatory message to mark the 60th birthday of the governor, Obasanjo noted that El-Rufai also turned around the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, when he was the Minister of the FCT.

The message, which was made available to newsmen by the former President’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the governor as a Nigerian, who has demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

Obasanjo said: “Over the years, I have followed, with keen interest, your modest inspiring career as a Professional architect, community leader, administrator and politician. And I note, with special delight your demonstration of rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

“Under my watch as a democratically-elected President of Nigeria, you made a great success of our privatization programme as the Director-general of Bureau of Public Enterprises, which resulted in the liberalization of our nation’s economy and our being able to meet some of the challenges of globalization and tackling the problem of poverty in our land.

“I must also applaud the giant strides in terms of infrastructural and socio-economic development which the Federal Capital Territory FCT, recorded under your focused administration as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I salute the uncommon sense of duty and patriotism demonstrated by you at enhancing sanity in the physical development at the FCT.

“Without any doubt, as the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, you have contributed to the well-being of your people, especially in the implementation of populist programmes and infrastructural development in the state,” Obasanjo said.

