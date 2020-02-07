El-Rufai lays foundation for Kaduna Pilgrims’ hotel

Kindly Share This Story:

The Executive Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufa’i recently performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Kaduna state pilgrims’ hotel facility in the Mando transit camp, Kaduna.

NAHCON is constructing a pilgrims’ hotel facility and a multi-purpose centre in the Kaduna Hajj camp in Mando as part of Hajj Development Levy projects nationwide.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallam El-Rufai said the last three years had been spent discussing and planning the take-off of the Kaduna Hajj camp pilgrims’ hotel accommodation with Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, the former NAHCON Chairman.

He described the construction as dear to their hearts because the aim was to end the stress and discomfort being experienced by pilgrims while waiting for airlift to Saudi Arabia.

Governor Nasiru praised Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar and the NAHCON board for their excellent performance and rapid development in the Hajj industry within four years. He described Abdullahi as a pride to Kaduna state for the job well done.

Governor El Rufa’i prayed that the new NAHCON Chairman , Zikrullah Hassan will exhibit the same level of commitment as done by the former NAHCON boss.

Represented by NAHCON’s out-going Commissioner of Operations, Abdullahi Modibbo Saleh, said the project would have reached advanced stages but for bureaucratic bottlenecks that hindered the projects take off for over two years. The Acting Commissioner informed that N2billion has been generated from the Hajj Development Levy and various projects have been constructed from the amount.

He added that all States Welfare Boards and Agencies will benefit from the funds no matter how little their contributions are.

In his submission, Malam Jamilu Abubakar Albani, the Director-General, Bureau of Interfaith disclosed that the Mando Hajj Camp has served pilgrims from Kaduna, Benue, Plateau Niger and Nasarawa states since 1986.

“It was initially designed to be a short transit camp but due to cancellations and flight delays, pilgrims are subjected to spending long hours and even days in the inconvenient open spaces. This facility therefore is long overdue, and when completed, will serve pilgrims for free during Hajj operation exercise and afterwards, accommodate other guests as a revenue generation venture for both the state and NAHCON.

The Director-General, Bureau of Interfaith Kaduna State, lauded Mallam Nasiru El-Rufa’i for always exploring ways of making Kaduna great. He also commended Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad labelling him as true son of the soil.

Expressing appreciation to the guests, the Kaduna State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board Overseer, Mallam Sani Dalhatu Musa, thanked the Governor for being present for the groundbreaking activity, which is an indication of the great passion that the Governor has for the well being of Kaduna state pilgrims.

He promised that he and his team will offer uncompromising services to the pilgrims of Kaduna state and prayed that the Governor will be back here to commission the projects soonest.

