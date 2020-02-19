Ekiti to translate Amotekun law, others into Yoruba language

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti State Ministry of Justice, says it will immediately commence the translation of the laws of the state, including that of Amotekun security outfit, into Yoruba language

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, disclosed this at a news conference in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said that it was the desire of the state government to bring the laws to the understanding of the greater number of people so as reduce crimes.

According to him, in furtherance of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration’s commitment to the citizens’ active participation in governance, he (Fayemi) has approved the translation of the state laws into Yoruba language.

Fapohunda, however, said that the translation would be done in phases, given the volume of the laws, adding that the first phase would include laws that had direct impact on the people.

He listed some of the laws to be translated immediately to include: Sustainable Development Goals Law, Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti- Land Grabbing) Law, Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law and Ekiti State (Transition) Law.

The commissioner further said that the proposed Ekiti State Security Network Bill (Amotekun Bill) would also be translated into Yoruba after the governor’s assent.

According to him, Amotekun bill affects the daily activities of the people of the state, especially those in rural communities, stressing “it, therefore, follows that this is one legislation that our people need to understand.”

On how the laws would be translated, the attorney-general said, “there are many qualified academics in Ekiti State University who are specialists in the Yoruba language. We will work with them.”

According to him, some of the policy documents of his ministry, such as Ekiti State Charter for Victims of Crime; Directive on Non- Discontinuance of Criminal Matters and Additional Measures in Aid of Prosecution of Sexual Violence would also be translated into Yoruba language.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Lawrence Ojo, while commenting on the development, said that with the initiative, the state would be recording another first in Nigeria.

Ojo said there had been talks over the years, especially at lawyers’ conferences and meetings, on the need to translate laws into local Nigerian languages, adding, however, that little progress had been made.

“With Ekiti State breaking the ice, it is envisaged that more states will follow.”

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: