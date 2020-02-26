Ekiti State unveiled as 2020 BON awards host (Photos)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ekiti State, which boasts of top 10 tourist centres in Nigeria, would be hosting the 12th edition of the BON Awards come December 5, 2020.

This was confirmed when the award crew paid a visit to the executive governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, at the government office in Ado Ekiti today and the official hosting right plaque was presented to him.

Recall that the last 2019 edition was successfully hosted by the Kano State government in December.

The traveling award this year, according to the founder, BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, is in three phases; Children Day Book Reading featuring Please Don’t Touch Me by Pastor Odukoya to be headlined by Her Excellency, Erelu Fayemi, visitations to top tourist locations in the Sunshine state by past winners of the awards and the main event proper.

While accepting the hosting right, the executive governor appreciated the delegation for its patience and assured of Ekiti State people’s readiness to welcome the 2020 edition of the award.

“Even though I’m not a movie enthusiast, I’m married to one who bombards me daily with her analysis. So I can’t miss it.

“Ekiti State is a state of creative art, and we have big names in the industry like Peter Fatomilola, Foluke Daramola, Odulade and many others.”

The governor also stated, “Ekiti is a lot more than what people think we’re and we are very delighted to do this and very much love to be associated with the success of the BON Awards.”

“We look forward to hosting you and be part of the series of events that follow it,” the governor concluded.

