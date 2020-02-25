Ekiti LG pledges to promote grassroots sports

Kindly Share This Story:

The Oye Local Government Council of Ekiti on Tuesday assured youths that sports development programmes would be introduced to discover talented sportsmen and women.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Foluso Ojo, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti.

He said that his administration was determined to engage the youths in productive activities and programmes where their talents would be properly utilised.

READ ALSO: NSCDC cries out over cost of keeping 43 cows it seized in Ekiti

Ojo explained that aside from sports development for the youths, his administration was planning to organise essay writing and spelling competition for students in both primary and secondary schools.

The chairman said that he was determined to improve the standard of learning of the students while promoting sports development in the council area.

He urged the youths to shun social vices and be hardworking in all their endeavours, adding that the council would continually empower them to become employers of labour. (NAN)



VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: