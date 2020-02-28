Ekiti govt dismisses teachers over sexual molestation

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

Three secondary school teachers in Ekiti State have been dismissed by the Board of the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) over alleged sexual molestation of pupils in their schools.

The TESCOM Chairman, Babatunde Abegunde, who disclosed this to journalists in Ado Ekiti, said the affected teachers were Ajibola Gbenga, Olaofe Abiodun, and Mr. Olaitan Adeyanju.

Gbenga and Abiodun were from All Souls Grammar School in Ado Ekiti, while Adeyanju taught at Osi Community High School, Osi Ekiti.

The TESCOM chairman described the teachers’ act as “gross misconduct unbecoming of those entrusted with moulding the destiny of the younger ones.”

Abegunde said the teachers’ dismissal was announced after the TESCOM plenary held on Thursday.

The decision, he said was in line with the Public Service Rules and the State Teachers’ Manual.

He insisted the Commission followed the due process as laid down by extant rules to avoid a miscarriage of justice.

Abegunde said the erring teachers were first queried at the school level before repeating the process at the Commission.

Vanguard

