Ekiti approves N248 million for 2020 WAEC fees for SSS 3 students

….warns principals, the registrar’s against a collection of illegal fees

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti State Government has on Wednesday approved a whooping sum of N248,522,900 for the payment of the May/June 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of the SS3 Students in public secondary schools in the state.

The fees were meant for the enrollment of 14, 242 final year students billed to sit for the May/June WAEC examination.

The State Government had last year paid over N227million as WAEC fees for the 13,390 candidates in SS3 in Public Secondary Schools in the State.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Foluso Daramola who made this known in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, warned school Principals and registrars of all Public Secondary Schools across the state, against the collection of any fee not approved by the Government from students.

Daramola said that the government was committed to making education accessible to all and sundry in the state regardless of their origin and status.

He, therefore, called on parents and guardians to always make the education of their children a priority in the scheme of things.

According to Daramola, the government had in the year 2019, procured 52,000 units of School furniture for Public Secondary Schools across the State as part of efforts aimed at providing basic Infrastructural facilities in schools.

The Commissioner stressed that the state government had also been paying the running grants to all Public Primary and Secondary Schools in the state, adding that, about N5 million was being released as monthly feeding and maintenance grants to 3 Special Schools in the State.

He said that the state government would continue to do the needful in the education sector, despite the limited resources at the disposal of the State.

The Commissioner, however, called on individuals, philanthropists and Corporate Organizations to contribute to the educational development of the state through the institution of scholarship awards for brilliant but indigent students.

