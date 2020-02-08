EKEDC assures customers in Agbara, Badagry of improved supply

Kindly Share This Story:

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has assured its customers in Agbara and Badagry communities of improved electricity supply.

Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi gave the assurance at the Customer Engagement and Town Hall Meeting held in Agbara with customers and community leader representatives on Saturday.

Fadeyibi, who was represented by Mr Joseph Esenwa, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, said the meeting was to feel the pulse of the community on its service delivery.

“Most of the complaints of our customers are tailored towards things that require finances.

“We will continue to resolve most of the issues within the limit of our ability because they have to be happy.

“Their satisfaction is our concerned, we will continue to address their needs and issues definitely so that they can enjoy our services,” he said.

On the issue of the transformer to all communities in Badagry and Agbara areas, Fadebiyi said that provision of the transformer to all communities was a difficult thing to achieve.

“We recognise the provision of transformers to all customers under the network, but are we providing transformers? Yes, we are.

“We are not providing it at the pace that they expect us to do it, but when things improve we will escalate the process of providing the transformer,” he said.

On installation of prepaid meters, he urged customers to apply through the company’s website.

He explained that Asset Providers (MAPs) was responsible for the installation of meters.

Fadebiyi said the MAP would install prepaid meter upon the fulfilment of the conditions in the form.

He advised the community representatives to report any staff of the company who demands money to repair faulty pole or wire to the company through their customer care numbers.

Also speaking, Mr Essien Anneka, the Head, Safety Department, EKEDC, said they had come to sensitise customers on the hazard present in the network.

“Most of the people do not know that electrocution, electric shock can actually kill.

“We are here to appeal to people especially market men and women who put their containers under our Right of Way to remove them.

“Apart from coming here today, we have gone into communities in Agbara and Badagry telling them about the danger of selling under the high tension wire.

“If the wire tension snap and fall, it can kill a lot of people, not only the customers buying from the traders but traders themselves,” he said.

Anneka called on the Lagos State government to help the company to evacuate traders and their containers from these Right of Way to ensure the safety of life and properties.

Meanwhile, Mr Sesi Adebayo, a representative of Itoga community in Badagry, complained that the company was giving electricity bills to some customers in spite of the fact that they had been disconnected three months back.

Mr Akapo James, a customer representing Iperin Community in Agbara said the staff of the company were demanding money to energise the transformer bought by the community.

Mrs Adebisi Adetunji from Aradagun in Badagry urged the company to simplify the process of applying for the prepaid meter to enable uneducated customers to access it.

She thanked the management for engaging customers in the area and called for its sustenance.

