Egypt confirms Africa’s first case of coronavirus

Egyptian health officials on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa.

The sufferer was not Egyptian, the country’s health ministry said in a statement, without specifying the nationality.

“The ministry has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient… who is stable,” said a health ministry spokesman, Khaled Megahed.

The ministry said it had informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) and had taken all necessary preventative measures.

A total of 17 African countries, including Nigeria, have confirmed having facilities where the disease can be detected.

Apart from Egypt, other countries where the virus has been confirmed are Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Taiwan, Spain, Vietnam, Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and Japan.

Other countries where cases of the disease have been reported are Thailand, Canada, Australia, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Cambodia, and the United States.

WHO said it could take 18 months for the first vaccine for coronavirus to be ready.

The United Nations agency said China has reported 1,820 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 46,550. (NAN)

Vanguard

