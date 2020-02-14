EFCC, NYSC hold anti-corruption awareness rally in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday held an anti-corruption rally in Lagos to boost awareness on the fight against corruption.

The rally began at the EFCC office, Awolowo Road Ikoyi and moved to Obalende through Tafawa Balewa Square and back to the EFCC office.

The Commission’s Secretary, Mr. Olu Olukoyede, who led the rally, said it was aimed at deepening the awareness level of Nigeria’s anti-corruption crusade.

He commended the NYSC for its support towards the success of the rally.

According to him, our whole target is to enlighten the public about the fight against corruption.

Olukoyede said that every Nigerian was affected by corruption and the activities of corrupt people in one way or the other.

He said: “This is the reason we need to fight together. We cannot win the war standing alone and one way to fight, is to create awareness of the dangers corruption can bring to society.

“We have to make people know that corruption is not an enterprise, it is not also an industry. It is simply a crime punishable by our established laws.”

Olukoyede said it was crucial for the youths to get fully involved in the anti-corruption crusade as Nigeria’s future leaders.

Also speaking, Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr. Sunday Aron, said the rally symbolised a good milestone between the EFCC and NYSC, especially in the fight against corruption.

The youths are a larger part of society. With this development, they are made to know that corruption does not have a stand in Nigeria.

“Corruption is attitudinal; it takes the will and the courage of a society to come together and fight as one. Let us fight from a common front,” he said.

