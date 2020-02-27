Breaking News
EFCC, NIS move to check illegal cash haulage through borders

5:50 pm News
EFCC

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have moved to checkmate the illegal haulage of cash through the Nigerian borders.

To this end, the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has called for synergy between his agency and the NIS to control illegal cash haulage, terrorism financing and other illicit activities hampering the Nigerian economy through borders in the North East.

Magu, who spoke through the Head of the Commission in Sokoto, Abdullahi Lawal, said the EFCC and NIS must work together to effectively check the menace of kidnapping which is driven by financial gains.

He also called for better intelligence sharing and cross-fertilisation of ideas between the two government agencies in order to nip in the bud the illicit activities around the North East borders.

In his response, the Acting Comptroller of Immigrations, Sokoto State, Bello Garba, said the NIS was open to partnership with the EFCC in the onerous task of sanitizing the Nigerian economy through effective policing of the country’s borders.

 

Vanguard

 

 

