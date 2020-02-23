EFCC, ICPC probe: PENGASSAN calls for suspension of PTI, CEO, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Following an investigation by anti-graft agencies over financial misappropriation of the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has called for the suspension of the Principal/Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Professor Sunny Iyuke, and other management staff.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Sunday, the Chairman of PENGASSAN, Prince Audu Oshiokhamele, said the demand was necessary to ensure an undiluted investigation being carried out on the alleged financial impropriety in the school running to billions of naira by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and other bodies to unravel the truth.

ALSO READ:

Already the Bureau of Public Enterprise, BPE, is investigating the matter, while the PTI management is also billed to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition’s investigating panel on March 2, 2020. Office of Minister of Petroleum Resources had also been notified about the development.

The anti-graft agencies had waded into the matter since November 25, 2019, after receiving a series of petitions against the leadership of PTI.

Professor Iyuke and other top management that include the Director of Finance and Account, Mr Aliyu Mafindi were accused of misappropriating personnel costs to the tune of N1.2 billion, N2.2 billion and N2.4 billion respectively in 2017, 2019 and 2019.

Audu added that: “In 2018 over N337 million was discovered by the union to have been removed using over 500 staff names in a pay voucher PV No 78313 and these funds claimed to have been credited to dead, retired and existing staff” but were later discovered to have been diverted for personal use by the accused persons.

An attempt made to speak with the Public Relations Officer of the institute, Mr Brown Ukanifimoni, was unsuccessful at press time, a text message sent to the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the institution were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: