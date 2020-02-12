EFCC denies congestion of Rivers cell, maltreatment of detainees

Kindly Share This Story:

Says it does not have open cell

Secures forfeiture of 241 arrested trucks to FG

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied allegations that it was maltreating detainees in their custody, noting that it does not run an open cell.

A particular picture showing a crowd of detainees being maltreated had gone viral on social media platforms. The said picture had referred the scene as the custody of EFCC in Port Harcourt.

Speaking yesterday, Usman Imam, the Zonal Director of EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, noted that the report and pictures were strange to the commission, noting that it was targeted at destroying the reputation of the commission.

He said “We are here to correct an impression about our detention cell. The detention report as carried is fake. We do not have been open cells.

“We have not had many suspects that our cell cannot carry. We provide food and treatment for our detainees. If we are maltreating our detainees they would not have preferred our cell to prison.

“Under my watch, there will be no hiding place for criminals and oil thieves. We feel bad that our hard-earned reputation is smeared. We are doing everything to arrest the person who generated this fake news and prosecute him.”

Imam disclosed that the commission within the year has secured the forfeiture of over 241 trucks through the court process to the Federal Government.

He noted that all the trucks were arrested while conveying stolen petroleum products to unknown destinations.

Oman said: “241 trucks were disposed of for the public auction. We want to forfeit them to the Federal Government through court processes.”

